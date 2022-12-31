SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy New Year’s Eve! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are urging New Year’s Eve partiers to celebrate safely this holiday weekend.

Two more South Dakotans have died due to the flu.

Nobody matched all six numbers in last night’s $685-million Meg Millions drawing.

Pipes burst at the Union Gospel Mission the day after Christmas, sending water from floor to floor. The water damaged everything from bedding to clothing in the thrift store.

The staff with South Dakota Urban Indian Health is setting up for their first-ever New Year’s Eve Sobriety Wacipi.

We will have a mostly dry weekend, but winter storm watches are already posted for Monday and Tuesday.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.