SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 31. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The investigation never led to charges, but newly unsealed documents describe the evidence that led authorities to Sanford.

A man is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Cherry Creek, South Dakota, which is on the Cheyenne River Reservation.

Authorities in Brookings responded to two unique crashes involving a lawn mower and a bike on Tuesday.

As some residents of an Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed remain unaccounted for, officials in the city of Davenport say they were able to rescue several pets from a safer area of the six-story building.

All eyes are on the House of Representatives as the bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling goes to a full House vote later today. The results could avoid an unprecedented default on the nation’s debt.

The drought monitor will be interesting to watch as well. Folks to the south in Nebraska and Kansas should be improving, while much of Iowa and Illinois will see more dry weather ahead.

