Rapid City will have a new mayor next month.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a deck fire Wednesday which started to spread to part of the home.

Afternoon temperatures remain above normal. High temperatures are 10 to 15° above normal. There are very few clouds today. This afternoon winds are light unless you are under one of the pop-up storms in eastern KELOLAND.

The bodies of three Iowa men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building about a week after part of the century-old structure tumbled to the ground, the city of Davenport’s police chief announced Monday.

A newly formed group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they’re focused on tackling the rental crisis as the United States falls behind in available and affordable units.

Former Vice President Mike Pence opened his bid for the Republican nomination for president Wednesday with a firm denunciation of former President Donald Trump, accusing his two-time running mate of abandoning conservative principles and being guilty of dereliction of duty on Jan. 6, 2021.

