SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

There’s a new lawsuit against a South Dakota hotel, accused of racial discrimination.

Rapid City police have made an arrest in connection with a woman’s suspicious death last week.

Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes Saturday after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.

A new assessment from climate scientists and several federal agencies finds the effects of human-caused climate change in the U.S. are quote ‘far-reaching’ and ‘worsening.’

The standoff at Gaza’s largest hospital continues. Israel says it is a legitimate military target because Hamas uses it as a command center, while Palestinians say innocent civilians are dying at a place that should be protected in war.

Even though the pattern attempts to cool on Friday, the weekend could easily moderate before a storm system reaches the plains by Monday.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.