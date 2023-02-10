SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend.

The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion.

The Pentagon has shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska.

The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City was packed with people hoping to voice their opinions on the proposed social studies standards.

Governor Kristi Noem signed an Executive Order, declaring a disaster in 16 counties hit hard by winter storms in December.

A bill in the Minnesota legislature to guarantee free meals at schools is moving forward.