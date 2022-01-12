New filings in T. Denny Sanford investigation; man makes case in 1996 murder; Noem touts freedom over tyranny

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The brother of a taxi cab driver murdered in 1996, says it’s too soon for the gunman to be granted parole.

Man convicted of murder as teen makes case to parole panel

New filings in a child pornography investigation, claim philanthropist, T. Denny Sanford’s email account was hacked.

T. Denny Sanford’s lawyer claims email hacked as investigation continues

Police in Watertown are warning residents about a scam. Officials say they have received recent reports of people and businesses being scammed out of money.

Police warn of utility shut-off scammers in Watertown

The 2022 Legislative Session continues today in Pierre. Yesterday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem praised the state she leads in her State of the State address. Abortion was one of the topics she discussed.

Noem touts freedom over tyranny in State of State message opening legislative session

Martin Luther King, Junior Day is a day to serve your community and give back. As part of that movement, Feeding South Dakota is hosting a “Bring Your Child to Serve Day”.

Feeding South Dakota creates community service opportunity for kids

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 