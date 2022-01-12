New filings in T. Denny Sanford investigation; man makes case in 1996 murder; Noem touts freedom over tyranny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The brother of a taxi cab driver murdered in 1996, says it’s too soon for the gunman to be granted parole.

New filings in a child pornography investigation, claim philanthropist, T. Denny Sanford’s email account was hacked.

Police in Watertown are warning residents about a scam. Officials say they have received recent reports of people and businesses being scammed out of money.

The 2022 Legislative Session continues today in Pierre. Yesterday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem praised the state she leads in her State of the State address. Abortion was one of the topics she discussed.

Martin Luther King, Junior Day is a day to serve your community and give back. As part of that movement, Feeding South Dakota is hosting a “Bring Your Child to Serve Day”.

