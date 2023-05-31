SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

New information on the investigation into South Dakota billionaire Thomas Denny Sanford for the alleged possession and distribution of child pornography is available, with new court documents obtained by KELOLAND News.

As some residents of an Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed remained unaccounted for on Wednesday, officials in the city of Davenport say they were able to rescue several pets from a safer area of the six-story building.

It is another day of well-above-normal temperatures. It’s not quite record level though, those were set in 1934 with 100° and warmer.

About 100 Iowa National Guard troops and 30 public safety officers will be sent to the U.S. border with Mexico, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday.

