SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4.

A former child care worker, accused of having sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in the fall of 2022, faces additional charges.

Presentation College in Aberdeen announced it will close at the end of the spring and summer 2023 sessions.

The college will not enroll students for the 2023-24 academic year, but remains fully accredited, according to officials.

Snow is again in the forecast for parts of South Dakota. It will begin to fill into portions of southern KELOLAND overnight into Wednesday. This comes as city crews in Sioux Falls continue to work to clear snow from the January 3 storm that dropped 13 inches.

The two new leaders of the South Dakota Republican Party are the main sponsors of the governor’s proposal to exempt groceries from the state 4.5% sales tax.

The legislation was filed Tuesday. Representative Mary Fitzgerald, a St. Onge Republican, is prime sponsor of the exemption that Governor Kristi Noem proposed in her re-election campaign last fall. Senator John Wiik, a Big Stone City Republican, is the lead sponsor in the Senate.

The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

Many of us may have stored extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case they are needed in the future, but what should you do if the kit is past its expiration date?

According to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 49 out of 52 jurisdictions (the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico) have counties with high or medium risk for COVID-19. Hawaii, Maine and Wyoming are the only ones with all counties at low levels.

As the virus continues, health officials are asking people to check their COVID testing kits.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.