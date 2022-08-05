SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities say four people were found dead in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska on Thursday morning. On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol says a person has been taken into custody.

The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 11-year-old Xavier White Whirl Wind.

With the general election three months away, South Dakota’s gubernatorial race is heating up with new political ads.

Dr. Charles Chima, the director of Sioux Falls Public Health says the public needs to be cautious but not afraid of monkeypox. The cases could increase in South Dakota and it’s important that people pay attention to symptoms.

Gas prices are starting to lower in South Dakota, offering relief to drivers.

Just like the rest of the Black Hills over the next ten days, Hill City is hosting live music, events and rides for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

