Firefighters in Yankton had a busy day Tuesday, including a grass fire on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River.

Crews respond to grassfire near the Missouri River

Grassland fires are keeping crews busy in a few other KELOLAND communities as well.

Wildfires reported in 6 Nebraska counties; 1 in South Dakota

It’s ten years in prison on sex charges for former legislative candidate, Joel Koskan.

Joel Koskan sentenced to 10 years on alternate charges

A convicted sex offender was in federal court Tuesday facing new charges.

Sex offender facing new charges

Gymnastics in the Sioux Falls School District continued to be part of the conversation at Tuesday’s school board meetings.

SFSD gymnastics participation decline part of potential cut, opposition discusses alternate plans

The fourth and final opportunity for public input on South Dakota’s proposed changes to K-12 standards for social studies is set for next Monday.

Superintendents join opposition to proposed social studies standards

The Sanford International has unveiled this year’s Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador — 15-year-old Landyn Keiser.

Sanford International names new ambassador

Record or near record highs were common across KELOLAND yesterday as temperatures soared into the 90s in several areas. Sioux Falls will be near 90 today.

Remarkable early April heat ending; Much cooler weekend

