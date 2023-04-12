SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Yankton had a busy day Tuesday, including a grass fire on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River.

Grassland fires are keeping crews busy in a few other KELOLAND communities as well.

It’s ten years in prison on sex charges for former legislative candidate, Joel Koskan.

A convicted sex offender was in federal court Tuesday facing new charges.

Gymnastics in the Sioux Falls School District continued to be part of the conversation at Tuesday’s school board meetings.

The fourth and final opportunity for public input on South Dakota’s proposed changes to K-12 standards for social studies is set for next Monday.

The Sanford International has unveiled this year’s Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador — 15-year-old Landyn Keiser.

Record or near record highs were common across KELOLAND yesterday as temperatures soared into the 90s in several areas. Sioux Falls will be near 90 today.

