Hawaii’s governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following the Maui wildfires as search crews go street by street through neighborhoods where the flames galloped as fast as a mile a minute across the island.

Following Sunday’s rain and active weather, we’ve been able to enjoy a very nice start to the new work week. Temperatures have remained well below average for this time of year, but this trend simply won’t last.

One person died and another was injured following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon near Rapid City.

A 69-year-old man drowned Friday night after falling in the water near Down’s Marina in Pierre.

Another person has been arrested in connection with federal and state law enforcement’s sex trafficking operation during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate.

A 13-year-old Casselton youth has survived a fall of nearly 100 feet at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.

