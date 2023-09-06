SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 6. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is weighing in on the state’s future of carbon dioxide pipelines.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, Earth has sweltered through its hottest Northern Hemisphere summer ever measured, with a record-warm August capping a season of brutal and deadly temperatures.

We’ve had to contend with low-level smoke all day across KELOLAND, which has compromised air quality in many areas. Please continue to exercise caution if you must be out and are prone to respiratory problems.

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that 4 million student loan borrowers have been enrolled in the new Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) income-driven repayment (IDR) plan two weeks after it was officially launched.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.