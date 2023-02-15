SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 15. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Police have provided an update on two crashes that happened Saturday morning and afternoon.

Names released in 2 fatal weekend crashes

A Fort Thompson man is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in Fort Thompson

The return of winter weather is impacting drivers in northeastern KELOLAND.

Blowing snow causing road closures, low visibility

One day after getting a classified briefing on the three objects the U.S. military has shot down in recent days, Senate lawmakers are receiving another closed-door briefing today, this one about the Chinese spy balloon. It comes as new information has surfaced about the balloon.

Lawmakers demand Biden address nation on UFO incursions

Most of the medium-range forecast is dry as a storm system is forecast to pass to our south tonight and tomorrow. The weekend should be warmer for most areas.

Blowing snow and slick roads today in KELOLAND

