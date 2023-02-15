SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 15. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Police have provided an update on two crashes that happened Saturday morning and afternoon.

A Fort Thompson man is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The return of winter weather is impacting drivers in northeastern KELOLAND.

One day after getting a classified briefing on the three objects the U.S. military has shot down in recent days, Senate lawmakers are receiving another closed-door briefing today, this one about the Chinese spy balloon. It comes as new information has surfaced about the balloon.

Most of the medium-range forecast is dry as a storm system is forecast to pass to our south tonight and tomorrow. The weekend should be warmer for most areas.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.