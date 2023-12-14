SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning at 12 Street and Garfield Avenue.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the names of the victims of the December 9th crash which killed three people northwest of Beresford

A Luverne, Minnesota man was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon near Beaver Creek, Minnesota.

Wednesday marks a grim anniversary for a family still seeking answers about the death of a Sioux Falls mother.

Students and staff at SDSU are gearing up for a big game this Friday

