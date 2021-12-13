Names of supporters in Ravnsborg impeachment released; beware of puppy scams; Sanford vaccine clinics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a weekend fire in the central part of the city. Crews were called to the fire in the 900 block of West 10th Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

No one ever wants to fall victim to a scam. But according to a recent study from the Better Business Bureau a common one is pet scams. The BBB says pet scams make up 35-percent of online scams.

An analysis conducted for the South Dakota Board of Regents shows the significant impact of public higher education on the state’s economy.

We now know the names of the 49 state House of Representatives members who supported calling last month’s special session to consider the potential impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Sanford Health has hosted a vaccination clinic at their Imaginetics building every Saturday since COVID-19 boosters were authorized. All three COVID-19 vaccine types were offered at the clinic Saturday. Sanford Health also offered flu shot. Around 500 patients roll up their sleeves with each one of these Saturday clinics.

Christmas, Kids and Cops started in Brookings about 20 years ago. Participating kids are picked by teachers, counselors and school resource officers.

