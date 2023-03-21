SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 21. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls police have released the name of the person killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on the northwest side of the city.

Firefighters in Milbank kept busy Monday with a barn fire southwest of town.

Minnesota is moving to strengthen its status as a refuge for patients from restrictive states who travel to the state to seek abortions.

Law enforcement in New York City, Washington DC, and around the nation are watching to see if former President Trump is indicted…and what reaction, if any, there will be to that.

The unsettled weather will continue tomorrow for western South Dakota as light snow showers will be likely during the morning and afternoon. Moisture is limited tomorrow, so minor accumulations can be expected.

