A murder trial that was supposed to start this week in Pennington County has been canceled.

Trial for man accused in murder-for-hire case canceled

An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail accused in more than a dozen burglary and theft cases.

18-year-old arrested, accused of dozens of burglaries

A Rapid City man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for seven counts of aggravated assault.

Rapid City man sentenced for each of 7 aggravated assault charges

Police in Sioux Center, Iowa say drivers should not only be on the lookout for deer but moose as well.

Moose spotted in Northwestern Iowa

Congress is facing a hard deadline to pass a spending bill or there will be a government shutdown.

GOP struggles with chaos as shutdown deadline nears

Futurecast shows several possible rounds of showers and thunderstorms in KELOLAND the next 36 hours.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend

