SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories in KELOLAND this Midday.

A murder trial that was supposed to start this week in Pennington County has been canceled.

An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail accused in more than a dozen burglary and theft cases.

A Rapid City man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for seven counts of aggravated assault.

Police in Sioux Center, Iowa say drivers should not only be on the lookout for deer but moose as well.

Congress is facing a hard deadline to pass a spending bill or there will be a government shutdown.

Futurecast shows several possible rounds of showers and thunderstorms in KELOLAND the next 36 hours.

