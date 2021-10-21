Murder suspect possibly involved in gun heist; mix match boosters approved; planning for Hobo Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls murder suspect may have also been involved in a Mitchell gun heist.

A Rapid City Police chase turned up guns and landed three people in jail.

Earlier this week, we told you about several cars that were damaged in Brooking County after colliding with cattle that had gotten out of their pen. Some even made it to the interstate. So if your car ends up hitting livestock, who pays for the damage? There is no clear cut answer.

U.S. regulators have approved the booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The FDA also says anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they originally received.

South Dakota Voices for Peace is once again hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week. You can get your shot in the parking lot of the Empire Mall next to JC Penney Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

SDSU students and alumni are celebrating Hobo Week right now. All across campus you can find students and faculty dressed in their Hobo Day gear and buttons as a way to celebrate the tradition.

