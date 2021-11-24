Murder suspect faces additional charges; second candidate to challenge Gov. Noem; dispensary applications in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!

The Scotland, South Dakota murder suspect is facing additional charges.

Scotland shooting suspect facing new charges

A second man – accused of murdering a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls – admits to being involved in the crime. Raymond Banks was originally charged with murdering and attempting to rob Casey Bonhorst in 2020. This week he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the deadly shooting.

Second man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of pizza delivery driver

Former Republican state lawmaker Lora Hubbel says she plans to run for South Dakota governor as an independent. It would be Hubbel’s third try at landing the job.

Former South Dakota lawmaker announces run for governor

Minnehaha County will start accepting applications for medical cannabis dispensaries on Monday.

Medical Marijuana in high demand at Native Nations Cannabis

What started as a pop-up shop selling vintage clothes in downtown Brookings now has a storefront. 605 vintage is providing rare, local vintage items to the community to offer a sustainable way to shop for clothing at an affordable price.

Vintage clothing shop opens in downtown Brookings

