The suspect in a Dakota Dunes murder is back in South Dakota.

A loaded handgun, that was reported stolen, was found in a backpack at the TSA checkpoint at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport on Tuesday.

Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire at Lake Mitchell last weekend.

Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire on a railroad bridge over Rapid Creek.

One look at Falls Park will give you an idea of how our dry conditions are impacting eastern South Dakota overall.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is warning people to be on the lookout for bats.

The 2023 Sioux Falls Pride Parade and Festival will be taking place this Saturday in Downtown Sioux Falls.

A welcome thunderstorm cluster arrived in Sioux Falls around 5am, bringing a wide range of rainfall totals to the city. Most folks picked up .40″ to 60″, with less on the east side and more to the west.

