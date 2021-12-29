Multi-county pursuit; coldest air of the season; state minimum wage to increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after a pursuit that went through two Southeastern KELOLAND counties.

Man arrested after pursuit ends in rollover

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a Rapid City homicide.

Rapid City Police offering $5,000 reward for information on October stabbing death

South Dakota lawmakers met behind closed doors in Pierre on Tuesday. They launched an impeachment investigation into the state attorney general for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash last year.

Victim’s cousin goes to S.D. Capitol, wanting to tell committee Ravnsborg must be removed

South Dakota’s minimum wage is increasing with the new year.

South Dakota minimum wage increases to $9.95 per hour

The Summit League announced policy changes due to COVID-19.

After Summit League removes forfeits from COVID-19 policy change, USD, SDSU games at North Dakota are canceled

You have until midnight Friday to nominate someone for our 2022 Remarkable Woman in KELOLAND award.

