SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 2. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

26-year-old Phillip Delaney has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in South Dakota using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb.

The 45th President of the United States continued his campaigning in Iowa on Sunday.

The House and Senate cleared a “clean” stopgap spending bill Saturday, averting a government shutdown and capping off a chaotic three weeks in the Capitol that brought Washington hours away from a lapse in funding.

