SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 30. Here’s a look at our top stories this midday.

Sioux Falls Police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on the west side of the city.

The Supreme Court has struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan on its final day before its Summer recess.

In addition to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the student loan forgiveness program, the high court also handed down a decision that deals a blow to LGBTQ protections.

Futurecast hints at redeveloping showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the southern 2/3rds of KELOLAND. The rain will not be widespread, but a few pockets will pick up some nice downpours the next 12 to 18 hours.

