SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 30. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

For the second time this weekend, Sioux Falls police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

Police say a man driving a motorcycle was traveling east, against the flow of traffic on the viaduct, when he crashed into a red sedan was traveling west on 10th Street.

The Dakota Alliance 17U girls soccer team has claimed the United States Youth Soccer National Title.

The 2023 Sioux Falls Air Show brings in thousands of attendees from across the state and beyond.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.