SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

There are new developments in the deadly shooting of a family at an Iowa state park we first told you about Saturday morning. Relatives confirm that a 9-year-old boy is safe following Friday’s shooting that killed his parents and six-year-old sister inside a tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park.. The body of the suspected gunman from Nebraska, was later found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators have provided no motive for the killings.

The World Health Organization is declaring the Monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency. The organization announced at a pressed conference Saturday the disease has expanded to more than 16,000 cases from 75 countries and territories.

A zero-tolerance testing approach to reduce drunk driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants.

Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a weekend shooting. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement posted on its Facebook page last night that there was a shooting on Saturday.

A new sculpture is bringing art to the Brookings baseball field.

The Restore Church in Yankton is moving to a new location because they need more space. Over the weekend, we had a chance to see this new spot.

The fourth highest Mega Millions jackpot ever was only part of the buzz this weekend for South Dakota Lottery players.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.