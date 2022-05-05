SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

According to South Dakota law, a convicted sex offender isn’t allowed to watch over children in a daycare, whether that daycare is registered or not.

But KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has discovered a case where a mother says that happened and that’s not all. It’s the subject of her latest investigation, “A Mother’s Cry for Justice.” Here’s a preview:

The Attorney General’s office says a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City was justified.

Sioux Falls Police are searching for the people who assaulted a man Tuesday night. The victim told police a car had cut him off along Cliff Avenue.

This weekend is graduation weekend for state universities in South Dakota. Last year, SDSU had COVID-19 restrictions surrounding their graduation ceremony. Each graduate could only bring a maximum of 6 guests and the event took place on the campus green. This year, the university says its ready to be back to normal.

A cultural celebration is making it’s return to Sioux Falls after being cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic. The Cinco De Mayo Falls park Fiesta will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also happening this weekend– The Great Plains Zoo will celebrate a special event with some very special guests.It’s called “Cinco De Rhino.” It gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday around the rhino yard.

