SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

“Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope” describes what the Wetterling family went through in the decades-long search for their son.

Patty Wetterling releases memoir on search for son

A 30-year-old man is behind bars accused of threatening to burn down a business in Yankton.

Bomb threat of Yankton business leads to arrest

Madison Police are sending out a warning to residents after a mountain lion was seen in town last night.

Mountain lion spotted in Madison

While members of the Augustana University hockey team say they enjoy playing their home games at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, they’re also looking forward to their permanent home ice, on campus.

Augustana team making hockey history

Sioux Falls Lincoln is looking to end the marching band season on a high note.

Lincoln marching band prepares for Super Regional

The Giant Pumpkin from Watertown was weighed on Saturday coming in at 1797 pounds.

Giant pumpkin weighs in at nearly 1,800 pounds

A fast-moving system is moving through the plains today, bringing a few light showers and windy weather to KELOLAND. 

Windy with scattered showers today; Pleasant weekend ahead

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.