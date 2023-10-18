SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

“Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope” describes what the Wetterling family went through in the decades-long search for their son.

A 30-year-old man is behind bars accused of threatening to burn down a business in Yankton.

Madison Police are sending out a warning to residents after a mountain lion was seen in town last night.

While members of the Augustana University hockey team say they enjoy playing their home games at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, they’re also looking forward to their permanent home ice, on campus.

Sioux Falls Lincoln is looking to end the marching band season on a high note.

The Giant Pumpkin from Watertown was weighed on Saturday coming in at 1797 pounds.

A fast-moving system is moving through the plains today, bringing a few light showers and windy weather to KELOLAND.

