SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 28. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A 20-year-old Sioux Falls woman is facing manslaughter and abuse charges after her 3-month-old baby died.

We have more information regarding the Friday night crash that led to a man getting arrested.

The afternoon is filled with sunshine and a north breeze. Temperatures have reached the mid-80s to low 90s across KELOLAND. A few clouds have popped up, but we aren’t expecting any rain or thundershowers.

One of Iowa’s largest cities repealed its ban on “conversion therapy” — the discredited practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counseling — after a Christian organization threatened legal action, part of a deepening national movement to challenge protections for LGBTQ+ kids.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.