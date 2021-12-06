Motel fire investigation; Rapid City murder-suicide; SDSU advances to playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that sparked overnight in the northwestern part of the city.

Fire crews in western KELOLAND are also investigating a fire. Sunday morning, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department was called to Stretch’s Glass in Central City for reports of a fire.

Police were called to East Saint Patrick Street and South Valley Drive this weekend for reports of someone with a gunshot wound. Officers found two people dead outside of the business. Police say their investigation indicates a murder-suicide and that there’s no threat to the public.

A heads up for your commute Tuesday morning — Sioux Falls police will be helping with a house move.

Nick Curry has always had a passion for trying new hot sauces as a hobby. But after losing his job during the start of the pandemic, he has taken this hobby to a national level, through his business Halogi.

Lewis Drug stores are feeling the impact of this holiday season’s supply chain issues, and that goes for both real and artificial Christmas trees.

The Jackrabbit football team is advancing in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs after defeating Sacramento State this weekend.

