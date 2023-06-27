SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories of the day as of First@4.

Northern State University is launching a two-year degree program in early childhood education to help meet the demand for day care providers in South Dakota.

The “Freedom Works Here” campaign has drawn more than 1,300 job applicants including 51 from South Dakota, a news release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office said.

Morning showers to the south gave way to a mainly quiet day the father east you went. To the west, however, we’ll have to watch the skies for a second evening in a row.

Preliminary testing of water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway following a bridge collapse did not indicate any threat to the public, state and federal officials said.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.