SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

In Sioux Falls, local leaders and community members gathered to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s service and what it means for communities today.

Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we dug deep into our archives so we can share an interview from 61 years ago, during one of King’s visits to Sioux Falls.

A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the country has announced plans to downsize operations.

City Council members will have to take action to help the city fund a key construction project in downtown Sioux Falls following a rise in cost.

From rain, to blowing snow some areas of KELOLAND have seen dangerous road conditions this week.

Farmers now have a social media network designed just for them.

A fundraiser that started last February in downtown Sioux Falls is approaching the finish line.

Light snow showers in northeast KELOLAND will come to an end later this morning. And the fog in western South Dakota will slowly think out during the late morning.

