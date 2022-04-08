SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Lawmakers will decide next week if South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached. The state has released hundreds of files in the investigation, including an interview with the late Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek. In an interview with North Dakota investigators, Sheriff Volek said Ravnsborg told him he thought he had hit something.

Sioux Falls Police are still searching for 12-year-old Autumn Davis. The department shared her photo on social media earlier this week asking people with information on her whereabouts to call police.

Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since mid-March. Twenty-eight year-old Aquila Herman was reported missing on April 3. However, she was last seen on March 15.

Officials in Western KELOLAND are looking into what sparked a wildfire west of Custer.

If you want to vote early in-person for the Sioux Falls City Election, but can’t make it during the work week, we have something to tell you about.

You can go to the Minnehaha County administration building tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to cast your vote. The last day for early voting is Monday.

Election day is Tuesday, April 12. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

