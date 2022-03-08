SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says no one was inside a patrol car as it was hit.

No charges have been filed in a weekend crash that left 9 people hurt at a Starbucks in Central Sioux Falls.

Wiley’s Bar in downtown Sioux Falls is holding a fundraiser this month to help the people of Ukraine.

The Sioux Center heritage village has been moving its buildings to their new location.

After three days of basketball, the men’s and women’s Summit League Tournament Champions will be crowned today.

For the fourth time in five years, it’ll be SDSU vs. USD in the women’s Summit League Tournament championship. Here’s a preview of Tuesday’s championship game:

