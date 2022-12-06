SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6.

People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.

A suspect in the death of an Aberdeen man is facing new charges.

Kyle Three Legs was originally charged with aiding in kidnapping of Simon Deng. Court documents filed in Brown County show Three Legs is now charged with aiding in first degree murder and accessory to first degree murder.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city, which was discovered Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived at 259th Street and 471st Avenue, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a field. One man was found inside and was pronounced dead on the scene.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem presents her budget priorities to state lawmakers Tuesday afternoon. Noem will give her annual budget address at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday at the state Capitol in Pierre.

Noem has said her budget proposal will include an elimination of state sales tax on groceries. KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer looked at why some Republican lawmakers are considering a reduction in property taxes instead.

Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson were both there for the debut of the B-21.

Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson were both there for the debut of the B-21.

Rounds and Johnson say the B-21s will be the most advanced piece of technology ever developed for the defense of the United States. The first two squadrons for the stealth bomber will be located at Ellsworth Air Force base in Box Elder.

Thousands of lights in multiple displays can be found throughout the McCrory Gardens in Brookings this holiday season. What started off as just 11 decorated Christmas trees has now grown into a large light show.

