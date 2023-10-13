SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

Two more men are behind bars, accused of attacking a man on a bike then coming back and firing a gun Wednesday night.

More arrests made in connection to Wednesday’s assault

Police say the victim was 29 years old, but they’re not ready to release her name publicly.

Sioux Falls Police continue to investigate fatal train crash

The RCFD Firefighter Challenge Team is the 7th best team in the world.

Rapid City firefighting team ranks7th in the world

The South Dakota Transportation Commission had an easier time awarding road and bridge projects to contractors on Thursday.

Latest road bids a bit better

Plan on a general decrease in the rain tonight, with a cool weekend ahead and highs mainly in the 50s.

Rain continues across KELOLAND; Cool weekend forecast

