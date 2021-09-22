Monoclonal antibody infusions; Senators ready for Ravnsborg impeachment; Six new SFPD officers sworn in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One treatment in fighting COVID-19, that’s showing signs of success, is the monoclonal antibody. It’s done through an infusion process and according to doctors and patients, it’s relatively simple.

Testing remains an important part of the COVID-19 fight. Sanford is seeing about 200 people a day at its drive-through testing site in Sioux Falls. Testing is also offered at clinics.

The South Dakota Senate has agreed to a special session to consider the impeachment of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The Sioux Falls Police Department recently swore in six new officers, all of which came from other states. The department says the new officers are from Arizona, California, Illinois, Florida and New Mexico. Each of them already worked in law enforcement, which will help speed up their training.

Pumpkin picking is in full swing as we head into fall. But this year’s drier conditions is taking a toll on the pumpkins.

