SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 41-year-old Lennox woman is facing charges of allowing child abuse to happen.

Lennox woman charged with permitting child abuse

Investigators with the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations are looking into a money laundering scheme allegedly involving three Sioux Falls men.

3 Sioux Falls men being investigated for money laundering scheme

No one was hurt during a fire west of Kadoka. The Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arriving on scene found a RV engulfed in flames.

No injuries in RV fire near Kadoka

The plan to raise admission prices for the South Dakota State Fair appears to be rolling ahead.

Mild opposition to higher S.D. State Fair admission

Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls has a beer that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows. Big Sioux Brew — created specially for Earth Day — is made from purified Big Sioux River surface water.

Making beer and raising awareness with river water

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.