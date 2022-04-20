SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 41-year-old Lennox woman is facing charges of allowing child abuse to happen.

Investigators with the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations are looking into a money laundering scheme allegedly involving three Sioux Falls men.

No one was hurt during a fire west of Kadoka. The Kadoka Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arriving on scene found a RV engulfed in flames.

The plan to raise admission prices for the South Dakota State Fair appears to be rolling ahead.

Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls has a beer that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows. Big Sioux Brew — created specially for Earth Day — is made from purified Big Sioux River surface water.

