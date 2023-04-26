SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

A new mobile grocery market will be hitting Sioux Falls neighbors this fall.

Temperatures this afternoon are slightly above normal for the end of April.

Communities along the Upper Mississippi River scrambled Wednesday as the always-massive river swelled to near-record levels, forcing some to evacuate while others downstream stacked sandbag walls and closed off flood-prone areas.

Transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr was barred from participating on the House floor as Republican leaders voted Wednesday to silence her for the rest of the 2023 session after she protested GOP leaders’ decision earlier in the week to silence her.

Transgender kids and adults in North Dakota won’t be able to access bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dorms or jails under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.