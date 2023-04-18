SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Flooding has already arrived in communities across Minnesota, and some are still bracing for the worst of it.

This afternoon has been windy. Wind gusts around 2 PM were 30 tp 40 MPH or higher. While temperatures are near normal, it’s hard to enjoy with these strong winds. Central and western KELOLAND are filling in with clouds, at this point any moisture trying to fall will not reach the ground.

The Iowa Legislature went into session very early Tuesday morning, taking up debate on the bill on youth employment.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that contains more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.