SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.

A 58-year-old man is dead after a crash during the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Meanwhile, arrests are up at the rally, compared to the same time last year. As of Sunday morning, 23 people were arrested for DUI, compared to 20 last year.

Parts of Southeastern South Dakota got some much-needed rain over the weekend. This is what it looked like early Sunday morning in Downtown Sioux Falls. Heavy rain filled curbsides with currents of water.

People in Harrisburg are remembering Mason Jacobson, who died on August 1 in a car crash near Chancellor.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services says it has $38 million available to help with child care. Providers as well as the public will soon have a chance to weigh in on how the one-time child care funding will be used.

Methane Digesters are the newest addition to one KELOLAND dairy.

