MLK Day; SD returns unused housing assistance funds; restoring Tuthill Park House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, January 17.

Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It’s a day to honor the civil rights leader as well as give back to your community in his memory.

Today is your last day to drop off menstrual and incontinence products as part of the annual “Pad Party” in Sioux Falls.

Feeding South Dakota is trying something new this year to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

A South Dakota lawmaker says an amendment to Governor Kristi Noem’s bill that would ban transgender girls and women from sports will offer a free defense for schools.

South Dakota has sent millions of dollars of unused COVID-19 housing assistance funds back to the federal government.

Restoring a historical house is a big project. The Tuthill House has been a prominent location in Sioux Falls for around 145 years. Now, it is undergoing a complete restoration, in hopes of preserving its history for generations to come.

