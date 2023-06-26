SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Monday, June 26. Take a look at our top stories as you start your day with KELOLAND On The GO.

Investigators in Mitchell are looking into what sparked a fire in the northwestern part of the city over the weekend.

First responders have recovered the body of a drowning victim in the Pactola Reservoir, south of Rapid City.

Saturday’s severe weather brought strong winds and hail to some areas, including just north of Yankton.

The Veterans Community Project is hosting its first Poker Run this fall.

Couples from all over South Dakota hit the links this weekend to take part in the South Dakota Golf Association Husband and Wife Championship. A total of 75 couples finished up play today at Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.