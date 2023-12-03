SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 3. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Davison County over the weekend.

A 19-year-old man has died following a landslide at a state park in southern Minnesota.

After a big win, South Dakota State University fans are celebrating. However, many fans have had this energy since early in the morning.

University of South Dakota students and fans are gearing up for tomorrow’s football game against Sacramento State. Tomorrow is the first game the Coyotes will play in this year’s FCS playoffs and with a home-field advantage.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.