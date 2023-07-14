SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s July 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Mitchell Legion baseball’s 2023 season is terminated amidst a South Dakota DCI investigation.

A man and woman from Georgia are behind bars in Brookings this morning, accused of trying to cash forged checks

Two Union County Deputies made a shocking discovery after a normal traffic stop.

A memorial ride is set to take place tomorrow to remember Taitt McKnight, a man from Colman who died by suicide almost three years ago.

The Helpline Center is pleased with the response 988 has received over the past year.

The 84th annual Sioux Empire Fair is less than a month away and staff are busy putting the final touches on everything.

Showers and thunderstorms will move through south central and southeast KELOLAND this morning. Amounts will remain light with many less than a couple of tenths of an inch.

