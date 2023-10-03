SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 3. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

Six members of the Mitchell Post 18’s varsity baseball team are officially charged with rape.

Sioux Falls Police say an early morning shooting sent a woman to the hospital, and investigators are still looking for the person who shot her.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to force a vote Tuesday on the far-right effort to oust him from his leadership position and insists he will not cut a deal with Democrats to remain in power, setting the stage for an extraordinary and unpredictable showdown on the House floor.

Former President Trump’s civil fraud case in New York Supreme Court is entering its second day on Tuesday with the GOP 2024 primary front-runner promising to attend once again.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty Tuesday on charges relating to concealing drug use when buying a weapon, kicking off a battle to beat an indictment from the Justice Department as House Republicans zero in on an impeachment of his father, seeking to tie both Bidens to wrongdoing.

