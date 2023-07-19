SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 19. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office says it has received the DCI’s report involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team. The allegations include sexual assault and the primary acts are alleged to have happened in Pennington County.

It was a scary evening for many people in central South Dakota as strong storms rolled into the area last night.

Just hours after revealing more criminal charges could be looming — Donald Trump was on the campaign trail last night.

Sioux Falls police teamed up with the South Dakota Highway Patrol this past weekend for eight hours of increased law enforcement.

The Rapid City Fire Department got in some training this week to make sure they’re ready for any rescue operation.

The exact location of the storms will depend on how fast the morning rain southcentral SD fizzles. We expect recovery this morning and highs well into the 80s this afternoon.

