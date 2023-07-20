SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person was arrested after an incident at a central Sioux Falls gas station Wednesday afternoon.

The son-in-law of former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Heuther was arrested in connection to two separate incidents.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office says it is looking into allegations of sexual assault concerning the Mitchell Legion Baseball Team.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is sending out a warning about repair scams coming up after our recent round of severe weather.

The second annual Family Fun Day is Saturday.

An event that got its start at a dirt track in Nebraska is continuing its journey at Huset’s Speedway.

A pleasant morning is underway in KELOLAND as skies have turned mainly clear across much of the region. We expect highs mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s today.

