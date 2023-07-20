SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person was arrested after an incident at a central Sioux Falls gas station Wednesday afternoon.

1 arrested at Sioux Falls gas station Wednesday

The son-in-law of former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Heuther was arrested in connection to two separate incidents.

Sioux Falls man faces assault, fire charges

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office says it is looking into allegations of sexual assault concerning the Mitchell Legion Baseball Team.

Sexual assault allegations part of investigation involving Mitchell Legion baseball team

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is sending out a warning about repair scams coming up after our recent round of severe weather.

South Dakota AG warns of storm repair scams

The second annual Family Fun Day is Saturday.

Weekend event for family fun, finding help

An event that got its start at a dirt track in Nebraska is continuing its journey at Huset’s Speedway.

Huset's set to host Silver Dollar Nationals

A pleasant morning is underway in KELOLAND as skies have turned mainly clear across much of the region. We expect highs mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s today.

Hotter weather just around the corner for KELOLAND

