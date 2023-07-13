SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 13. Here’s a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Mitchell Legion baseball’s 2023 season is over.

A missing teen out of Missouri was found during a traffic stop in Union County, South Dakota.

A tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Secret Service is ending its investigation into the discovery of cocaine at the White House after failing to identify a suspect, lawmakers briefed on the matter disclosed and the Secret Service confirmed on Thursday.

President Joe Biden said he and other NATO leaders showed the world that the military alliance remains “more united than ever,” as he on Thursday capped off a trip in Europe meant to demonstrate the force of the international coalition against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

