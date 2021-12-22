Mitchell authorities looking for burglary suspect; Huether not running for governor; Pet responsibility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.

Mitchell police seeking help finding burglary suspect

Now is not the right time, those words from former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether.

Huether discusses political ambitions

For the second year in a row, doctors want you to keep COVID-19 at the top of your mind during the holidays. 

Monument Health urges everyone to take COVID-19 precautions over the holidays

If you’re thinking about getting a pet for a Christmas gift this year, it’s important you make sure you’re ready for the responsibility. 

Finding a ‘furrever’ home: What you should know before you get a pet for a Christmas gift

