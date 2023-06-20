SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 20. Here’s a look at our top stories in KELOLAND On The GO.

A man was sent to this hospital after being stabbed in a drive-thru line.

Investigators in Mitchell are looking into what sparked a fire in the western part of the city on Monday.

French investigators searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters on Tuesday as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games, according to officials, the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars.

